Detroit Lions family friendly tailgate party Sunday at Beacon Park

WHAT: Grab the family and head to Beacon Park for a pregame tailgate party ahead of the Detroit Lions home game against the Cleveland Browns. The family friendly Lions-themed event will feature FREE coneys provided by American Coney Island to the first 250 attendees, fire pits, food trucks, music, games and more.

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017

10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

WHERE: Beacon Park at 1903 Grand River Ave.

DETAILS: Beacon Park is proud to offer an alcohol-free environment where families can feel comfortable bringing their children to celebrate and cheer on the Lions before the game.

Detroit’s newest public space, Beacon Park, was developed by DTE Energy and is programmed, maintained and operated by the Downtown Detroit Partnership. Located adjacent to DTE Energy’s headquarters campus on the corner of Grand River and Cass Ave., the park infuses light, energy and motion to create a distinctive gathering place and unforgettable experience for visitors of all ages.

Getting to Beacon Park:

MoGo: Station on Badgley & Plaza Dr. – if you’re heading to the game, there is also a station near Ford Field at Brush and Madison

Q-Line: Stop at the Grand Circus Park station and walk .3 miles west along Adams

People Mover: Stop at the Times Square station and walk northwest on Grand River

Bus: Take ReFlex or DDOT to Grand Circus and walk .3 miles west along Adams

Car: Park in nearby lots along Cass Ave or find a spot on the street.

Event is subject to cancellation due to weather

