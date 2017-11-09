Rachel Lutz Peacock Room and YAMA Open This Month In Fisher Building

After months of preparation and a major renovation in Detroit’s Fisher Building, Rachel Lutz’s flagship Peacock Room and her new store, YAMA, will officially open on Small Business Saturday, November 25. Both stores will have preview events the week preceding the openings, including a “State of the City: Women and Children in Detroit” panel on Monday, November 20.

Monday’s panel benefits the Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation (CHMF) and Enough SAID. The panel features Prosecutor Kym Worthy, Carolyn Cassin, the Michigan Women’s Foundation President and CEO, and Lawrence Burns, president and CEO of CHMF. From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in CHMF’s new second-floor office space, the trio will discuss the current challenges and opportunities faced by women and children in Detroit.

“The Peacock Room has always strived to be a part of the conversation about Detroit,” said Lutz. “We know that there are still a lot of challenges here, but we’re excited to use our gorgeous new space in the Fisher Building to draw attention to some vital topics and give back to the community.”

VIP tickets for the panel and reception are $150, and tickets for The Peacock Room’s opening reception and shopping evening only are $75. Food and Lot 40 signature cocktails will be served at the opening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Antique cars from Detroit Classic Car Rentals will be on display on Second Avenue.

The next night on November 21, YAMA’s preview event will benefit THAW, The Heat and Warmth Fund, which provides utility assistance for Detroit residents in need. From 6 to 9 p.m., guests can browse YAMA’s modern clothing and jewelry inspired by modernist Detroit architect Minoru Yamasaki. Tickets for the benefit opening are $50, and food and Lot 40 signature cocktails will be served.

In all, Lutz’s four stores in two buildings will encompass nearly 7,000 square feet.



With the extra space in the Fisher Building, The Peacock Room flagship will have something new: a small bridal boutique for the non-traditional bride who is looking for a vintage-inspired look. It will also feature a larger selection of high-end vintage costume jewelry and handbags.

“Our success has been built on customer loyalty and customer recommendations,” said Lutz. “They told us they wanted more options for bridal and vintage, and they also showed that there’s a real need for a streamlined, modern style in retail. The Fisher Building is a great place to be, and I’m looking forward to seeing holiday shoppers fill the building like they did years ago.”

Both stores will open officially on Saturday, November 25 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. As with all of her stores, the Peacock Room’s flagship store and YAMA will continue to offer clothing options in sizes from 00 to 26, at all price points.

The Park Shelton Peacock Room and Frida, a store with Bohemian-inspired apparel and accessories, remain open.

