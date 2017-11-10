DeRay Talks Blue Vest And Bid For Mayor On The Premium Pete Show

On the newest episode of The Premium Pete Show discusses his role in the Black Lives Matter movement, running for Mayor of Baltimore and working with figures such as, and

Premium Pete and DeRay also chop it up about police brutality, his famous blue vest, and the many different ways to get involved with social issues today.

Stream the full episode via Soundcloud below:

The @deray episode of @premiumpeteshow is inspiring. I hope to one day cross paths with Deray one day. Great show @PremiumPete ! https://t.co/tdzWJpKhpb — Rell (@Iam_Rellz) November 9, 2017

