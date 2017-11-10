Home

DeRay Talks Blue Vest And Bid For Mayor On The Premium Pete Show

DeRay McKesson discusses his transition from activism to politics and his plans for Baltimore on Pete's new podcast.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
DeRay On The Premium Pete Show

Source: @BigBallerBenson / Courtesy of Premium Pete


On the newest episode of The Premium Pete ShowDeRay McKesson discusses his role in the Black Lives Matter movement, running for Mayor of Baltimore and working with figures such as Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Beyoncé.

Premium Pete and DeRay also chop it up about police brutality, his famous blue vest, and the many different ways to get involved with social issues today.

Stream the full episode via Soundcloud below:

Continue reading DeRay Talks Blue Vest And Bid For Mayor On The Premium Pete Show

