City of Detroit Announces street closings for Nov. 10 weekend

The Detroit Department of Public Works today announces the following street closings:

· Spencer at E 8 Mile Rd will be closed completely Nov. 11, 2017 for the 11th Precinct Veterans Day Parade and Luncheon from 10AM to 11:10AM.

· Mt Elliott between southbound Van Dyke and E Outer Dr will be closed completely Nov. 11, 2017 for the 11th Precinct Veterans Day Parade and Luncheon from 10AM to 11:30AM.

· Dwyer at E 8 Mile Rd will be closed completely Nov. 11, 2017 for the 11th Precinct Veterans Day Parade and Luncheon from 10AM to 11:10AM.

· Concord at E 8 Mile Rd will be closed completely Nov. 11, 2017 for the 11th Precinct Veterans Day Parade and Luncheon from 10AM to 11:10AM.

· Helen at E 8 Mile Rd will be closed completely Nov. 11, 2017 for the 11th Precinct Veterans Day Parade and Luncheon from 10AM to 11:10AM.

· Rogge at E 8 Mile Rd will be closed completely Nov. 11, 2017 for the 11th Precinct Veterans Day Parade and Luncheon from 10AM to 11:10AM.

· Woodward between Jefferson and Larned will be closed completely beginning Jun. 8, 2017 until further notice for the Spirit of Detroit Plaza, a public space project.

· Park between Montcalm and Columbia will be partially closed from now through Dec. 30, 2017 for façade restoration.

· Woodward between Clifford and Park will be partially closed from now through Dec. 31, 2017 for building renovation.

· Grand River between Griswold and Woodward will be partially closed Jul. 7, 2017 through Jul. 8, 2018 for façade restoration.

· Woodward between Grand River and John R will be partially closed from now through Dec. 31, 2017 for building renovation.

W Congress between Shelby and Griswold will be partially closed from now through Jun. 8, 2018 for building construction.

· W Lafayette between Cass and Washington will be partially closed from now through Nov. 15, 2017 for building renovation.

· Shelby between Fort and Lafayette will be partially closed from now through Dec. 24, 2017 for building renovation.

· Griswold between W. Grand River and John R will have northbound lane and parking lane closed from now through Mar. 1, 2018 for building renovation. However, one lane in each direction will be maintained.

· Griswold between Michigan and State will be partially closed from now through Jan. 1, 2018 for building renovation.

· State between Woodward and Griswold will be partially closed from now through Jan. 1, 2018 for building renovation.

· Brush between Congress and Fort will be partially closed from now through Dec. 1, 2017 for building renovation.

· Fort between Brush and Randolph will be closed completely from now through Dec. 1, 2017 for building renovation.

· Woodbridge between St Antoine and Rivard will be closed completely from now through Nov. 14, 2017 for road reconstruction.

· John R between Adams and Broadway will be partially closed from now through Mar. 3, 2018 for building construction.

· Macomb and E Lafayette at St Antoine will be partially closed from now through Dec. 1, 2017 for sign removal.

· Temple between Park and Woodward will be partially closed from now through Dec. 16, 2017 for building renovation.

· Temple between Cass and Park will be closed completely from now through Aug. 7, 2018 for site work.

· Park between Temple and Sproat will be closed completely from now through Aug. 7, 2018 for site work.

· Selden between Cass and Second will be partially closed from now through Dec. 12, 2017 for building renovation.

Third at W Grand Blvd will be partially closed from now through Nov. 9, 2017 for building construction

· Cass between Henry and Fisher Fwy Service Drive will be partially closed from now through Nov. 17, 2019 for mixed use development.

· Alfred between John R and Brush will be closed completely from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

· Alfred w/o John R will be closed completely from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

· Division between Brush and Beaubien will be closed completely from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

· John R between Adelaide and Edmund will be partially closed from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

· Brush between Adelaide and Edmund will be partially closed from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

· MLK Bridge at M-10 will be completely closed from now through Nov. 21, 2017 for bridge work. (MDOT)

· Southbound I-75 between Rosa Parks Blvd and Springwells will be partially closed from now through Nov. 30, 2018. (MDOT)

· West Grand Blvd. at I-96 will be closed completely from now through Nov. 20, 2017 for bridge repair. (MDOT)

· Eastbound and westbound I-96 at W Grand Blvd. will be partially closed from now through Nov. 20, 2017 for a lane closure. (MDOT)

· Woodward between Adams and Sproat will be partially closed from now through Nov. 17, 2017 for a lane closure. (MDOT)

· Northbound and southbound M-10 between Selden and Grand River will be partially closed from now through Nov. 10, 2017 for a lane closure. (MDOT)

· Northbound and southbound M-39 at I-96 will be partially closed from Nov. 3, 2017 through Nov. 6, 2017 for a lane closure. (MDOT)

· Fort St between 18th and 23rd will be partially closed from now through Nov. 30, 2017 for a lane closure. (MDOT)

· Fort St at Junction will be partially closed from Nov. 4, 2017 through Nov. 18, 2017 for a lane closure. (MDOT)

· Fort St at Rosa Parks Blvd will be partially closed from now through Nov. 30, 2017 for a lane closure. (MDOT)

· I-94 at southbound M-10 will be closed completely Nov. 10, 2017 for a ramp closure. (MDOT)

· Southbound M-10 between I-94 and Forest will be partially closed Nov. 10, 2017 for a lane closure from 10AM to 2PM. (MDOT)

· Eastbound and westbound Grand River between I-94 and Cass will be partially closed from now through Nov. 17, 2017 for a lane closure. (MDOT)

