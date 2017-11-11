City Year Detroit to host 350+ local business, community leaders for 7th annual Women’s Leadership Breakfast

City Year Detroit, an education nonprofit dedicated to helping students and schools succeed, will host its seventh annual Women’s Leadership Breakfast on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, at The Colony Club in Detroit. The event will begin with a networking session at 7 a.m. with a breakfast and formal program kicking off at 8 a.m. The program will include a panel moderated by Florine Mark, president and CEO of The WW Group, Inc., and will be comprised of local female business owners including:

Nia Batts, co-founder and CEO, Detroit Blows

“The generous support City Year Detroit receives from this annual event not only helps improve the academic outcomes of the students we serve, but also encourages their success beyond the classroom,” said Katie Katz, development director of City Year Detroit. “This gathering is a small but meaningful step toward determining how we can all contribute to a thriving community of female entrepreneurs and leaders—a cause our organization is proud to promote.”

Each year, the Women’s Leadership Breakfast gathers more than 350 influential women (and men) from the business, education and philanthropy sectors to explore ways to ensure that the city’s young women are equipped with the knowledge and resources needed to propel positive development in their communities and personal journeys. This event provides a unique platform to connect a diverse group of Detroit’s leading business and community leaders over the shared intention of creating a bright and prosperous future for the next generation.

“Our experiences as business owners and entrepreneurs put us in a powerful position to help those following in our footsteps,” said Florine Mark, president and CEO of The WW Group, Inc. “Each of our speakers has valuable insight to share on how the community can improve education and opportunities for young Detroiters, especially young women.”

Sponsors of this year’s Women’s Leadership Breakfast include the Detroit Medical Center, Danialle Karmanos’ Work It Out, Wayne State University’s Center for Health & Community Impact, Accenture, Beaumont, Phillip, Lauren & Amanda Fisher, Chris & Jennifer Granger, Honigman, Jaffe, and Zausmer, August & Caldwell, P.C.

About City Year Detroit

In over 300 schools in 28 cities nationwide, City Year supports students, teachers and schools by providing the “people power” to effectively meet each student’s academic and social-emotional needs. Diverse teams of City Year AmeriCorps members serve full-time in schools alongside teachers, establishing developmental relationships with students and providing research-based interventions to help students and schools succeed. Our AmeriCorps members partner with teachers and principals to increase academic achievement and student engagement, while enabling schools to create learning environments that are responsive to students’ unique needs. Through direct support in the classroom, City Year AmeriCorps members bring additional capacity to help differentiate instruction and meet the needs of the whole class. At a school-wide level, City Year partners with administrators to provide whole school enrichment activities to improve climate and foster student engagement. Learn more at cityyear.org/Detroit.

