Detroit Blues Society holds fundraiser for legendary guitarist Billy Davis

Legendary Detroit guitarist Billy Davis will represent the Detroit Blues Society (DBS) at the International Blues Challenge (IBC) in Memphis, Tennessee in January 2018. A fundraiser to finance Davis’ trip to the competition takes place on Sunday, November 26, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Callahan’s Music Hall, 2105 South Blvd., Auburn Hills, Michigan 48326.

Billy Davis was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012. He is best known for being a lead guitarist and collaborator with Hank Ballard and The Midnighters over a span of nearly 30 years. Additionally, he is an inductee in Boston’s Doo Wop Hall of Fame and Detroit’s Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame.

“Billy is an extraordinary talent with a musical career that spans more than 60 years,” said Steve Soviak, Detroit Blues Society president. “It is an honor to have him as our representative in this prestigious international competition. Billy is a huge advocate for the music community and his music deserves a worldwide audience.”

Davis will compete in the Solo/Duo category at the IBC. The contest provides blues artists with the opportunity to get their big break on the international stage. Performers are judged by blues professionals from around the world. Davis is currently preparing for the challenge by rehearsing with his duo partner, Wayne Craycraft. A pre-release Billy Davis music CD from Jett Plastic Recording Co. will be available at the November 26th event.

The fundraiser will feature a performance by the Billy Davis Duo and Billy Davis Rhythm Machine. Special guests and performers include Muruga Booker and John Sauter; Brenda Wilson, daughter of superstar entertainer Jackie Wilson; Carla Cooke, daughter of the legendary Sam Cooke; Tosha Owens; Robin Briggs; Harmonica Shah; Airey B; Desoto Drive, and more.

The $20 cover charge includes a souvenir photo of Billy Davis and Hank Ballard, signed by Davis. There will be CD and Detroit Blues Society merchandise giveaways, a 50/50 raffle, a drawing for Callahan’s show tickets, and much more.

Contributions to help send Billy Davis to Memphis in style can also be made online at: detroitbluessociety.org.

