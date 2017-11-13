Busch’s Season of Sharing and Forgotten Harvest fight hunger during holidays

Busch’s Fresh Food Market is in its tenth year of helping those in need during the holiday season with its annual food drive, Season of Sharing, where the proceeds go to local food banks and rescue operations – one being metro Detroit’s only food rescue organization, Forgotten Harvest.

“We truly care about our community and want to help make the holiday season better for those less fortunate,” said Doug Busch, owner of Busch’s Fresh Food Markets. “A little bit goes a long way.”

Donations for the annual Season of Sharing food drive will be accepted from Monday, Nov. 13, through Wednesday, Nov. 22, at all 17 Busch’s locations in southeast Michigan. Donors will have an array of options to donate, which include pre-made “ready-to-go” food donation bags that are filled with 16 items, recycling bottle slips, a $5 produce or $10 bakery donation or cash donations of any amount.

Forgotten Harvest and Busch’s also work together throughout the rest of the year in the fight against hunger in metro Detroit. Each morning, employees at Busch’s locations look for perfectly good surplus food and donate it to organizations for families in need of nutritious, healthy food.

“The Busch’s Fresh Food Market family have been loyal partners to Forgotten Harvest and are a tremendous example of how members of the food business in our community are so critical in our fight to end food insecurity,” said Forgotten Harvest CEO Kirk Mayes.

Busch’s gives anywhere from 600,000 to 700,000 pounds of food to Forgotten Harvest every year to help eliminate food waste while feeding food insecure families in metro Detroit.

To learn more about how and where you can donate to those during this holiday season, visit http://www.forgottenharvest.org or http://www.buschs.com.

Oak Park, Michigan-based Forgotten Harvest was formed in 1990 to fight two problems: hunger and waste. Forgotten Harvest “rescued” over 45 million pounds of food last year by collecting surplus prepared and perishable food from over 800 locations, including grocery stores, fruit and vegetable markets, restaurants, caterers, dairies, farmers, wholesale food distributors and other Health Department-approved sources. This donated food, which would otherwise go to waste, is delivered free-of-charge to over 250 emergency food providers in the metro Detroit area. Learn more about Forgotten Harvest and how to help drive hunger from our community at http://www.forgottenharvest.org.

Busch’s Fresh Food Market, which opened its doors in 1975, has now grown to 17 area stores. Busch’s continues to be Michigan’s hometown local food market providing quality, value, convenience and personal service. Busch’s prides themselves on offering exceptional, specifically chosen products, gourmet foods and farm-to-table produce.

Busch’s Fresh Food Market currently has 17 locations in Ann Arbor, Brighton, Clinton, Carleton, Canton, Dexter, Farmington Hills, Livonia, Novi, Pinckney, Plymouth-Northville, Rochester Hills, Saline, South Lyon, Tecumseh, and West Bloomfield. Please visit buschs.com for more information, follow Busch’s on Twitter or like them on Facebook.

