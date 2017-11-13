‘Dating Game’ matches Detroit entrepreneurs and designers for partnerships

If you thought “The Dating Game” was just a popular ‘70s television show, think again. The Detroit Creative Corridor Center, in partnership with Detroit Economic Growth Corporation and Pure Michigan Business Connect, is recreating the retro game show to match Detroit businesses needing design services with Detroit designers. Pulitzer Prize and Emmy Award-winning investigative reporter M.L. Elrick will emcee the Designer Dating Game,Nov. 14, at the Baltimore Gallery, 314 E. Baltimore Ave., Detroit.

Simona Rabsatt Butler, Marketing Procurement and Supplier Diversity at Quicken Loans, will play the “contestant.” She will ask an audience of design-focused Detroit businesses a variety of challenging questions about design services such as web development, graphics, video production and interior design.

“Simona will be looking to uncover design solutions geared at solving everyday business challenges, improving the bottom line and making life better,” said Joe Tate, manager of DEGC’s D2D program, which connects Detroit businesses in all sectors. “This event is unique for us because it targets knowledge-based industries, which are growing in Detroit. D2D often matches contractors with developments like Little Caesars Arena.”

The event runs from 6:00 p.m. through 8:30 p.m., and includes happy hour networking with food and beverages. Tickets to the event are free, but seating is limited. Registration is recommended and available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-designer-dating-game-tickets-37396329428

Bonnie Fahoome, Director of Business Programs at DC3, said her organization is proud to host the event, not only to match designers with business opportunities, but also to showcase Detroit’s thought leadership in using design as a driver for business growth and problem-solving.

“Our recent designation as a UNESCO City of Design has put our design talent on an international platform,” Fahoome said. “Our creative talent is on par with the world’s best. Events like this expose Detroit’s creative talent and encourages businesses to acquire their design needs from our renowned local designers. This keeps revenue in the city and drives Detroit revitalization.”

“The Designer Dating Game supports our goal of bringing small to medium-sized Michigan businesses together with local, national and global companies,” said Ryan Michael, director, PMBC. “In every sector, we’re focused on connecting supply-chain sourcing opportunities with local businesses, who we’ve found are competitive and often best-in-class in their industries.”

DEGC is an independent, non-profit organization that serves as Detroit’s lead provider of business retention, attraction and economic development services. DEGC is led by a 50-member board comprised of business, civic, labor and community leaders. The team of professionals provide staff services for key public authorities that offer tax-increment and other forms of financing for projects that bring new jobs or economic activity to the city. DEGC also provides planning, project management and other services under contract to the City of Detroit. http://www.degc.org/

Pure Michigan Business Connect

Pure Michigan Business Connect is a public-private initiative developed by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation that helps connect local and global purchasers to suppliers of Michigan goods and services. PMBC accomplishes this by offering no cost, customized procurement or joint venture/R&D matchmaking initiatives with the intent of saving all negotiating parties time and capital resources. http://www.michiganbusiness.org/pmbc/

Detroit Creative Corridor Center

DC3 is an economic development organization that works to strengthen Detroit’s creative economy and connect people to it. DC3 provides services to creative businesses and designers, offers widespread opportunities to engage with Detroit’s creative sectors, and champions Detroit’s creative economy. DC3 is a partnership between Business Leaders for Michigan and College for Creative Studies. Since the program was launched in 2011, it has facilitated more than $5.5 billion in revenue for Michigan companies, which translates into approximately 24,000 jobs for Michigan residents. http://detroitc3.com/

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: