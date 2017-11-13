Detroit neighborhood revitalization continues with program to plant 10,000 trees

Over the next three years, the city of Detroit’s Forestry division will be planting 10,000 young trees across the city as part of its ongoing effort to improve the quality of life in Detroit’s neighborhoods. The new plantings will replace the 10,000 or more that have fallen victim to wind storms, the emerald ash borer, disease or old age.

The “10,000 Up” initiative, which is part of Mayor Mike Duggan’s 10 point neighborhood plan, got underway earlier this fall and already has planted more than 900 trees. The city will spend approximately $3 million per year for each of the next three years to complete the initiative.

“Detroit used to be known as a city of trees, but we have lost so many over the past several decades to various causes,” said General Services Department Director, Brad Dick. “We’ve been putting a lot of energy into removing the dangerous dead trees and felt it was time to get back to planting new trees because they add so much to the community and the environment.”

Community Involvement

A central piece of the program is listening to neighbors when deciding where to place the new trees.

“Neighborhoods are being asked to assist us in determining just where it is the trees should be planted,” says Erica Hill, the City’s Forestry Manager. “It’s important to have our residents be a part of this process. They could choose to place a tree in front of their home or anywhere on their block and help to beautify the neighborhood in the process.”

Neighborhood groups, block club associations, and residents can notify the Forestry department where they would like the trees to be planted. A survey will be created where inspectors can collect addresses and verify if the areas mentioned by residents are viable enough to plant a tree.

The city is spreading the word about the program through door knockers, flyers and word of mouth and encouraging residents to get involved. If a location a resident requests is selected for planting, the Forestry Division will ask that they assist in watering the base of the tree which helps in its growth and rooting process.

The species of tree types being planted will vary based on availability but are expected to have a lifespan of 40-100 years, so they will be around for generations of Detroiters to enjoy.

For more information on the 10,000 Up program, residents contact Erica Hill at hilleri@detroitmi.gov.

