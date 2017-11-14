BIB and Rickey Smiley celebrate Detroit in D-style [WATCH]

When popular TV star, actor, producer and host of his ultra-successful nationally syndicated radio program, Rickey Smiley, took the stage Saturday night at Detroit’s Music Hall for the Michigan Chronicle’s Best in Black 2017 awards show, patrons and honorees strapped themselves in for what promised to be one of most high-spirited awards events of the season.

From the opening remarks from Michigan Chronicle publisher and Real Times Media CEO, Hiram Jackson, to the steady stream of prominent and accomplished Detroiters receiving awards in their respective Best in Black categories, to the Omega Psi Phi’s annual show stopping victory step show, the 2017 Best in Black Awards proved that there is no shortage of winners on all fronts in the city’s wellspring of talent and achievement.

“For 80 years, the Michigan Chronicle has been serving the Metropolitan Detroit community.

Promoting progress and achievement in the African American community is what the Michigan Chronicle is all about,” commented Jackson, adding that along with BIB co-sponsor Radio One the event reached a new milestone while still in its infancy as award shows go … 20,000 nominations in 48 categories and more than a half million votes cast.

Following a riveting musical performance from local songstress and 2016 BIB winner Alise King, radio celebrities Coco and Fantasee Blu opened the last round of award presentations before Jackson and Smiley returned to the stage to bringing the evening to a close. Smiley saiD being in Detroit as “like being home,” as he commended Detroiters for keeping the spirit of comradery in-tact and making visitors to the city feel at home.

“It was certainly an honor to have you all come and support Detroit tonight,” added Jackson. “Thank you for helping make sure that our local African American businesses, community organizations, entrepreneurs, entertainers and individuals in Southeastern Michigan were recognized for their excellent service in our community.”

The complete list of 2017 BIB award recipients includes:

