Beacon Park kicks off holiday party with Thornetta Davis during tree lighting

The DTE Energy Foundation and the Downtown Detroit Partnership are excited to announce that Downtown Detroit’s newest public space will kick off a spectacular and innovative season of winter programming with Light Up Beacon Park on Nov. 17 from 5 p.m. to midnight.

The holiday party marks the first time in Detroit Tree Lighting history that the family-favorite tradition will expand its entertainment to two separate Downtown parks, which includes free shuttles from 4:30 p.m. to midnight, running every fifteen minutes between first and Plaza at Beacon Park to Griswold and Michigan, just west of Campus Martius Park. It also kicks off the beginning of Beacon Park’s winter programming schedule filled with silent discos, a beer and wine festival, visits with Santa and much more.

On Nov. 17, Light Up Beacon Park visitors will be treated to a live show by “Queen of Blues” Thornetta Davis at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. inside a festively decorated and heated Winter Lodge tent where they can enjoy a live stream of the tree lighting at Campus Martius Park or take selfies with Santa. Food truck fare, coffee, hot cocoa and alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

A must-see attraction, Beacon Park welcomes interactive holiday light displays from Montreal’s Quartier des Spectacles. The Iceberg and Island of Warmth installations will make their U.S. debut and light up Beacon Park with a stunning, modern twist on traditional holiday lighting.

”The DTE Energy Foundation is proud to sponsor this incredible holiday event, both at Beacon Park and at Campus Martius,” said Faye Nelson, DTE Energy vice president and DTE Energy Foundation board chair and president. “Each year, the tree lighting kicks off the holidays in Detroit. With the addition of new events at Beacon Park and free shuttles, there will be even more to enjoy during this Detroit holiday tradition.”

Not long after the November 17 festivities, Beacon Park will host a lineup of free winter programming for all ages. Back by popular demand, the silent disco returns with two holiday editions on November 25 and December 9. Beginning at 7 p.m. partygoers donning headphones will gather in the Winter Lodge tent where DJs from iHeart Detroit radio stations will simultaneously spin three genres of music on separate channels. Full bars and food trucks will offer dinner and drinks for purchase.

The Detroit Beer and Wine Festival arrives at Beacon Park on December 15 and will feature over 100 international and local favorite beverages for tasting. The 21 and up event runs from 3:30 to 11 p.m. with ticket prices ranging from $20 to $65. Guests can stay warm in the heated Winter Lodge tent and snap selfies with Santa or bundle up and head out to one of the many fire pits offering warmth and light throughout the park. Food truck fare will be available for purchase.

“We are thrilled to offer world-class programming in Beacon Park this winter season thanks to the tremendous support of DTE Energy Foundation,” said Robert Gregory, Chief Planning and Public Space Officer, Downtown Detroit Partnership. “Visitors can expect spectacular interactive light installations – making their U.S. debut right here in Downtown Detroit – plus a beer and wine festival, silent discos, visits with Santa Claus and so much more. We are excited to watch the park continue to be a main hub of entertainment in Detroit.”

Rounding out the inaugural winter season at Beacon Park are two family friendly Lions tailgate parties. The popular events offer a safe and fun environment to play lawn games, enjoy tailgate fare and get hyped up for the big game. The Nov. 12 edition kicks off at 1:30 p.m. ahead of the Lions matchup with the Cleveland Browns and will offer free American Coney Island coney dogs to the first 250 patrons. The final tailgate party is set for Dec. 16 at 1:30 p.m. before the Lions take on the Chicago Bears and will give tailgators the chance to take selfies with Santa.

Come Play Detroit will again host a season of recreational leagues at Beacon Park. For more information please visit Beacon Park’s website.

Beacon Park is located at 1903 Grand River Ave. in Detroit. For more information on Beacon Park and a complete schedule of events, visit http://downtowndetroitparks.com/parks/Beacon-Park.

Downtown Detroit Partnership strengthens and supports Downtown Detroit through strategic initiatives and programs. DDP convenes business, philanthropic, and government partners to create a vibrant, resilient urban core for Detroit and the surrounding community. For more information, visit downtowndetroit.org.

The DTE Energy Foundation is the philanthropic arm of DTE Energy, continuing the legacy of community support and involvement of its electric and natural gas utilities, which serve 2.2 million electric customers in Southeast Michigan and 1.2 million natural gas customers in Michigan. In 2015, the DTE Energy Foundation provided $15 million in grant support to nonprofits throughout the company’s service territories. As one of Michigan’s leading corporate citizens, DTE Energy is a force for growth and prosperity in the 450 Michigan communities it serves in a variety of ways, including philanthropy, volunteerism and economic progress. http://www.dteenergy.com/foundation.

