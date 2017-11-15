Commissioner Bell selected to government leadership program

Wayne County Commission Vice-Chair Alisha Bell will serve on the Women In Government Leadership Forum for 2018, in a program designed to develop and provide mentorship to the nation’s next generation of female leaders.

Commissioner Bell joins a class of 25 female officeholders from throughout the United States selected for the leadership forum. More than 150 women were nominated. “I am truly honored to have been selected and look forward to joining such a distinguished class,” Bell said.

This year’s class includes Baltimore Mayor Catherine E. Pugh, Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea and Arizona State Senator Kimberly Yee. Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss is also a member of the class. The program is sponsored by the Governing Institute, an affiliate of Governing magazine. Commissioner Bell and other members of this year’s class will be profiled in the February 2018 issue of Governing, a national publication focusing on state and local government. They will also participate in Governing events throughout the coming year.

“The women in the Class of 2018 are subject matter experts, negotiators, civic activists and pioneers,” said Julia Burrows, director of the Governing Institute. “Each year, the program adds to a national network, with 25 new members who establish deep friendships, provide consultation and campaign support and recruit future female candidates.”

The Class of 2018 held its first leadership conference Nov. 4-5 in Phoenix. Prior to Commissioner Bell was a featured speaker at the 2017 Governing Michigan Leadership forum, held at Michigan State University. At that event, she shared her personal leadership and management skills and discussed ways to increase the number of women serving in government and management positions.

The forum was presented by e.Republic, the national multimedia organization which publishes Governing magazine

