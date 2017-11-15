Michigan Works! temporary location now open in Macomb

The Macomb/St. Clair Workforce Development Board has opened a temporary Michigan Works! Service Center in the Warren Woods Adult and Community Education Center located at 12900 Frazho in Warren.

Earlier this year, the Michigan Works! Service Center located on 12 Mile Rd. in Roseville was closed due to heavy smoke damage caused by a fire in the adjacent building. The reconstruction of that Service Center is underway but until it can reopen, this temporary location will serve job seekers in the area.

Job seekers can register with Michigan Works!, post a resume in the Pure Michigan Talent Connect system, and/or speak with one of our Career Planners about training opportunities offered through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

The temporary office will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. every Monday thru Friday. The phone number for this location is (586) 439-4840. Local Michigan Works! agencies oversee comprehensive services designed to help employers access a skilled workforce and help job seekers access satisfying careers. Programs also include workshops to prepare youth and unskilled adults for entry into the labor force and help individuals who are disadvantaged or who face serious barriers to employment develop skills through training that leads to employment and ultimately economic self-sufficiency.

Michigan Works! is a private-public partnership administered locally by the Macomb/St. Clair Workforce Development Board.

