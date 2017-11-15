REPORT: Serena Williams Is Getting Married Tomorrow

and her man,, may be jumping the broom with her man in a matter of hours!

There’s word that Serena will be a married woman before the weekend rolls around. According to Page Six, she and Alexis have set their New Orleans wedding for Thursday (November 15) at the Contemporary Arts Center. That’s about all that anyone knows about their big day–including the guests.

Reportedly, the Serena and Alexis are keeping such a tight lid on the wedding details that the invites didn’t include a location. Guests were simply informed that shuttles will be picking them up from their hotels tomorrow morning.

It’s unclear how many people have been granted an invite to the wedding because there have been conflicting reports about the guest list. Some reports state that Serena and Alexis are having a huge star-studded ceremony. According to other outlets, the couple has kept the guest list limited to just close family and friends. Page Six reports that Venus Williams, Kelly Rowland, Ciara, La La Anthony, and Eva Longoria are all expected to be in attendance, either way.

Don’t expect any pictures of the ceremony or the reception to pop up online, as the happy couple is supposedly having an unplugged ceremony to prevent any social media leaks. There are whispers that Serena and Alexis have an exclusive deal with Vogue for the wedding pictures, though.

Reps for Serena and Alexis have yet to comment on the reports at this time.

