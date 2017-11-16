Historic St. Paul A.M.E. downtown celebrates 100 years

When members of St. Paul A.M.E. Church talk about their church home there’s a common thread that runs through the conversations: family love and pride wrapped in a welcoming, nurturing environment.

“It is where I grew up. It is home and I’m very proud to continue to be a member of this church,” says Wilson Copeland II, a prominent Detroit attorney.

“This church allowed me and encouraged me to grow in my service,” says Phyllis Massey, a retired educator.

Members of this historic church have a special reason to feel proud this year. The church, located at 2260 Hunt and Chene, east of downtown Detroit, celebrates its 100th birthday this year.

“The fact that this church has been a beacon of light and a stable institution in this community for 100 years is a tremendous accomplishment,” says Rev. Andre Spivey, the church’s pastor for the past 14 years and a Detroit City Councilman. “When you look across this city and this region, you see many institutions have come and gone. Schools have closed; industries have left, but this black church has remained strong. That says something about the AME Church, in general, but especially about the people of St. Paul.”

The church has a rich history. It started with a few members in 1917 and grew rapidly. It went from a small church in what was then Black Bottom to its current grander building in a move that made history in 1953.

When the majestic structure was built in 1953 it became the largest black church in the nation built from the ground up, according to church records. It seats more than 1,500, considered huge at that time. Building the church and paying it off within eight years was a special point of pride to the then-pastor, Rev. J.A. Charleston, the grandfather of Wilson Copeland. Copeland recalls that it was very important to his grandfather that black people built their own church instead of moving into an abandoned white church. Rev. Charleston also made sure that black architects designed it and black skilled tradesmen helped to construct it.

“My grandfather had black pride before it was popular,” Copeland said. “He had an appreciation for education and history. On a personal note, he had so many books in his house, I didn’t have to go to a library for a book until I was well into high school. I just went to his house when I needed a book.”

When the then new location was opened, congregants marched from its former location about a mile away to its current location. Earlier this year, church members and friends reenacted that march as a part of its annual fitness walk and bike ride. Charles Jones, 94, was among the hundreds who walked in the original march in 1953. And he walked again in its reenactment and shared stories about that historic day with people gathered for the reenactment.

“I never thought I’d be around to see this,” he says of the 100th anniversary of the church. “But it’s wonderful being a part of it.”

For many members, the church is important because of the family ties and familial relationships people have, whether biologically related or not.

“That’s where I met my first husband,” says Helen Dayley, 93. “Rev. Charleston married us at his home in 1949.”

Dayley is among several families whose branches of the family tree run deep and wide at the church.

“My late grandmother and late great aunt joined here in 1928,” says Keith Moore. “Four generations of the Moore family still attend there—from ages 59 to my youngest granddaughter, who’s 14 months old.”

“It’s remarkable, in this day and time, that a church that has been serving people for 100 years is still a vibrant place in this city,” Moore said. “We are still in the community. We represent the community and we serve the community.”

“I just feel good being here,” says Tulu Massey, who at 100 years old, is the church’s oldest member.

Dorothy Tyler, continues her membership at St. Paul A.M.E. even though she has moved out of state.

“The thing that gets me about St. Paul is the people,” she said. “The people always give me such a lift. There’s a lot of support and love there.”

In addition to the reenactment of the march, other events marking the 100th anniversary of the church have included a bus trip to the National Museum of African-American History and Culture, in Washington, D.C., a concert featuring the New Beginning Choral Ensemble Concert Choir out of Buffalo, New York; hustle and ballroom fellowship dances, and an elegant gala scheduled for Nov. 18 at the Roostertail in Detroit.

