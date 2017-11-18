Home

A Royal Affair: Inside Serena Williams’ Wedding [PHOTOS]

Get your first look at Serena and her husband!


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

We’re finally getting a peek inside Serena Williams‘ fairytale wedding, and it  is lovely!

Serena and her man Alexis Ohanian have finally tied the knot, and their wedding was nothing less than magical.

The couple had an unplugged wedding to prevent any social media leaks, but Vogue has been kind enough to share these shots from the wedding and reception!

A peek inside #SerenaWilliams wedding…#2loudmag #houston

#AlexisOlympiaOhanian also "walked" down at her parents wedding! 😍👶🏽 #AlexisOhanian #SerenaWilliams #TheOhanians

#SerenaWilliams and #AlexisOhanian tied the knot w/ a #BeautyAndTheBeast inspired wedding in #NewOrleans.

So in love with all of this. She looks so elegant and regal. #serenawilliams #alexandermcqueen #queen pic by Bob Metellus

#Alexisohanian #Serenawilliams ❤️ SEE more photos, link in bio 🕺🏽 📷: @melbarlowandco @allanzepedaphotography #NigerianWedding

#TheOhanians 💍 #serenawilliams #alexohanian

Congratulations and best wishes to Serena and Alexis!

Michigan Chronicle Best in Black 2017 with host Rickey Smiley is best yet

