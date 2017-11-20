Attorney Ben Crump stars in new series ‘Who Killed Tupac?’ [Watch trailer]

~ Six-part TV series premieres Tuesday, November 21, and follows Crump as he investigates murder of Tupac Shakur ~

Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who gained national recognition representing the families of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Tamir Rice, and other victims of gun violence, is starring in a new six-part television series, “Who Killed Tupac?”

“Who Killed Tupac?” follows Crump and a team of investigators as he conducts, for the first time ever, a no-stone-unturned investigation 20 years after Shakur’s death. The series promises to bring to light confidential, exclusive documents, interviews, and information that will be used to both support and discredit some of the key theories that have surrounded the unsolved murder over the past two decades.

Crump will provide his own personal and legal analysis, based on the facts, to either corroborate or disprove those theories. He works closely with Mopreme Shakur, Tupac’s brother, over the course of the investigative series. The limited series investigates the 1996 murder of the prolific and controversial rapper and actor. It premieres on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the A&E Network.

“Tupac’s influence on society is still felt today, and the public is still keenly interested in finding out what really happened to him,” Crump said. “Some truly fascinating discoveries will be revealed each week.”

Crump will host a viewing party, which will be held at Xen Lounge in Studio City on Tuesday, November 21, from 7-9 p.m. PT and is open to the public.

