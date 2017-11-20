Momma Lynch Shuts Down 45’s Frail Twitter Fingers With Facts

, mother of national herogave 45 a sharp reality check on Twitter Monday (November 21).

Sunday, The Donald tweeted that Lynch should be suspended for standing during the Mexican national anthem, while remaining seated for the “Star Spangled Banner.”

what NFL team do Trump own ? oh yeah they wouldnt let him have one ,!! LMAO https://t.co/1rPa5jfMjE — Delisa Lynch (@MommaLynch24) November 20, 2017

Marshawn’s mom Delisa wasted no time reminding Trump that he will never actually have the power to call that kind of shot – seeing as how the NFL owners rejected his many attempts to get into the old boys’ network.

Hit the jump to learn more about Trump’s USFL failure via the ESPN documentary “Small Potatoes.”

Same shit, different Trump.

