Momma Lynch Shuts Down 45’s Frail Twitter Fingers With Facts

Ms. Delisa went so hard, Marshawn doesn't even have to respond.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Marshawn Lynch

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty


Delisa Lynch, mother of national hero Marshawn Lynch, gave 45 a sharp reality check on Twitter Monday (November 21).

Sunday, The Donald tweeted that Lynch should be suspended for standing during the Mexican national anthem, while remaining seated for the “Star Spangled Banner.”

Marshawn’s mom Delisa wasted no time reminding Trump that he will never actually have the power to call that kind of shot – seeing as how the NFL owners rejected his many attempts to get into the old boys’ network.

Same shit, different Trump.

 

