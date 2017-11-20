Home

WTF! Shocking Video Shows How Fruit & Vegetable Vendors Are Scamming Customers


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Collard greens

Source: Creativeye99 / Getty


The art of scamming has now taken it’s talents to your local grocery store.

A Facebook video has gone viral showing how food vendors are tampering with the quantity and quality of the products that people are buying from them, right in front of people’s eyes. One video shows a vendor keeping a fruit on the weighing machine along with the packet to add to the weight, while another clip showed a man selling rice or wheat by keeping a weight under the container to mislead  buyers.

 

 

Watch all the way to the end, because this could be you getting scammed one day.

