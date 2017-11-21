2017 has proven that “girl power” is on the rise throughout the nation and more specifically Detroit with powerhouse voices and businesses of black women stepping into the spotlight showing the Black Girl Magic is here to stay and slay! Salute to this sistah’s #BlackGirlMagic:

April Anderson, pastry chef and owner of Good Cakes and Bakes. April’s success story includes overcoming becoming a teen mother, to going to college, getting a MBA from University of Michigan Ross school of Business, working for Chrysler, quitting Chrysler to work for a human service nonprofit, then finding her true calling as an pastry chef and opening a bakery in a once forgotten neighborhood business district in Detroit – Avenue of Fashion. Winner of Quicken Loans Detroit Demo Days ($100,000K), and recently featured panelist at Mackinaw Policy Conference and the Essence Festival. (www.goodcakesandbakes.com)

What advice would you give a working mom on risking the security of her 9-5 to pursue her passion/dream?

“I would tell any mother that if she wants to leave her job to start a business, to plan for her expenses for at least a year. I would suggest she pay down as much of her personal debt as possible because she will have little to no income for at least 6-8 months depending on the type of business she’s starting. Definitely participate in as many of the resources offered in Detroit right now (ex. BUILD Institute, TechTown, etc.) while she’s still working. Making those connections before she leaves her job will be priceless. But most importantly make sure whatever she does is something she loves! Because she will have to eat, sleep, and dream about it all day, every day. I personally, can say I don’t regret leaving my job 4.5 years age.

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: