“Casablanca”- themed Kidney Ball raises funds for programs serving Michiganders with kidney disease, preventing it for many more

This year’s Live Auction features amazing Little Caesars Arena Suite Packages for Katy Perry,

Detroit Lions to entice guests at the 13TH annual National Kidney Foundation of Michigan event

At this year’s National Kidney Foundation of Michigan’s Kidney Ball, on Saturday, December 2, you will find yourself in a Marketplace near Rick’s Café Américain from the iconic film “Casablanca.” The 13th annual Kidney Ball, held at MotorCity Casino Hotel, begins at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour in the Marketplace, featuring an open bar, appetizers, and champagne cocktails. Peruse several hallways of over 250 eclectic silent auction items, including the popular Kids Auction Toy Room. Dinner is at 7:30 p.m. followed by a short program and an exciting live auction. This year’s auction features two 18-person Little Caesars Arena Suite packages, one for entertainer Katy Perry’s December 6th appearance and one for the Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Rangers December 29th hockey game. After the auction, dance to Your Generation in Concert featuring Fifty Amp Fuse in the Sound Board. Finally, give your evening a sweet finish with a visit to the delicious candy “bar”.

The Kidney Ball is considered to be “the most fun black-tie event in metro Detroit” and is attended annually by more than 800 business executives and community leaders. The National Kidney Foundation of Michigan expects to raise $600,000 for its many community programs and services.

“Our community has been so supportive over the years,” said Linda Smith-Wheelock, president, and CEO of the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan. “We use the funds raised at the Kidney Ball to educate and assist the nearly one million people in Michigan with chronic kidney disease. The funds are also used for lifestyle and health improvement programs that can help to prevent 70% of new cases of kidney disease.”

The 2017 Kidney Ball Honorary Co-Chairs are Duane McLean, Executive Vice President, Business Operations – Detroit Tigers; and Ed Peper, U.S. Vice President, General Motors Fleet. The Kidney Ball Co-Chairs are Jon Krebs, President, Madison Heights Glass Company, Inc; and Jeff Chandler, Executive Vice President – Surety, VTC Insurance Group.

The 2017 Kidney Ball is sponsored by Madison Heights Glass Company, Inc; Lear Corporation; Meijer, General Motors Fleet; Mars Wrigley Confectionery; and E. & J. Gallo winery.

Tickets for the event are $250 per guest and can be purchased at www.nkfm.org/kidneyball, or by calling the NKFM at 800-482-1455.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: