City of Detroit announces traffic changes for Thanksgiving Parade and Lions game

Detroit People Mover will offer free rides courtesy of Sprint

Individuals attending the America’s Thanksgiving Parade, Turkey Trot and the Detroit Lions game on Thursday, Nov. 23 should make note of street closures, bus reroutes and suggested parking, as tens of thousands flock to downtown Detroit.

The City of Detroit also issued a reminder to parade watchers that the building of scaffolds and any device without a City permit is prohibited during Thanksgiving events in downtown Detroit on private or public property. Violators will receive tickets, and the scaffolds will be removed.

ROAD CLOSURES

Motorists traveling to downtown Detroit on Wednesday, Nov. 22 and for the parade on Thursday, Nov. 23 should note the following road closures.

Woodward Avenue from W. Grand Blvd. to Warren will be closed completely from Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. through Thursday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m.

Woodward Avenue from Warren to Jefferson will be shut down beginning at 1 a.m. until the conclusion of the parade on Thursday, Nov. 23. Emergency vehicles will be allowed to cross Woodward Avenue at Warren, Mack/MLK, Alexandrine, Montcalm and Adams.

The following streets will have limited access beginning at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 22:

Amsterdam/Piquette from Cass to John R

Harper from Cass to John R

Palmer from Cass to John R

Ferry from Cass to John R

Farnsworth/Putnam from Cass to John R

The following streets will be closed beginning at 5 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23:

Michigan at Cass

Fort Street from Trumbull to Woodward

Congress from Shelby to Randolph

Larned from Shelby to Randolph

Shelby from Congress to Michigan

Michigan from Cass to Woodward

Monroe from Woodward to Randolph

Lafayette Blvd. from Trumbull to Griswold

Washington Blvd. from Adams to Congress

Atwater from Civic Center Dr. to Third

These streets including Michigan Avenue and Washington Blvd. will reopen after the Turkey Trot at approximately 10 a.m.

In addition, the southbound Lodge exits at W. Jefferson/Cobo and Larned Street (Exits 1A & 1B) and the northbound Lodge exit at W. Jefferson (Exit 1A) will be closed during the entire Turkey Trot. The Larned exit will reopen after the Turkey Trot ends.

DETROIT PEOPLE MOVER

Individuals coming downtown for the Thanksgiving Day races, parade and Detroit Lions game can ride the Detroit People Mover (DPM) free on Nov. 23 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., courtesy of the Sprint LTE Network.

All 13 stations will be open, with the closest to the parade being Grand Circus Park, Broadway and Cadillac. View the DPM system map at http://www.thepeoplemover.com.

People Mover service will resume at 9 a.m. on Friday, November 24.

DDOT BUS REROUTES

As a result of street closures for Thanksgiving Day events, DDOT customers can expect delays beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 23. Eastside bus routes will lay over at the Detroit People Mover’s Bricktown Station on Beaubien north of Larned. Bus passengers are encouraged to ride the DPM at no charge on Thanksgiving Day to continue their travels. Eastside bus routes will resume regular service to the Rosa Parks Transit Center after 6 p.m.

The following bus routes will be affected because of the Thanksgiving Day parade:

#7 Cadillac-Harper

#10 Chene

#25 Jefferson

#31 Mack

#34 Gratiot

#48 Van Dyke

The following routes will be affected because of the Turkey Trot, which takes place from 7 – 8:30 a.m. These routes will come in and out of town by Michigan via Trumbull:

#19 Fort

#27 Joy

#29 Linwood

Bus passengers that need to get to the eastside routes from the Rosa Parks Transit Center may ride the People Mover to the Bricktown Station.

DDOT will operate on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving Day for all regular routes at regular fares. For more information, please call DDOT’s Customer Service Office at (313) 933-1300 or go to http://www.RideDetroitTransit.com.

PARKING LOCATIONS

The Detroit Municipal Parking Department (MPD) recommends the following facilities on Thursday, Nov. 23.

FACILITY HOURS RATE

Ford Underground Garage 5 a.m. – 6 p.m. $10

30 East Jefferson Avenue

Millennium Garage 24 hours $10

423 W. Congress

In addition, the following facilities are recommended for the Detroit Lions game.

Grand Circus Park Garage 24 hours $20

1600-01 Woodward Avenue

Premier Underground Garage 5 a.m. – 2 p.m. $10

1206-08 Woodward Avenue (Public Parking)

LOST CHILDREN

Parents can find lost children at the Detroit Police Department Downtown Services, 20 Atwater, or by calling (313) 237-2850.

