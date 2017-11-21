Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s In Good Spirits’

Athlete and activist Colin Kaepernick is the latest celebrity to reach out to embattled Philly rapper Meek Mill and advocate for his release from jail. As you recall, Mill received what some feel is a very harsh jail sentence from prior charges and is currently facing a significant amount of time behind bars.

Colin Kaepernick continues to use his platform to fight for the rights and injustices of others and his latest brave measure is calling rapper Meek Mill while he remains in jail to offer support and speak to him one on one. As BET reports, Kaepernick’s recent visit was a positive one and Mill appeared to be “in good spirits” despite his legal troubles.

Via BET:

Colin Kaepernick has made it clear that he’s dedicated to advocating against injustice. After raising awareness about police brutality through kneeling during last year’s NFL season and funding his Know Your Rights foundation, Kaepernick is now standing beside rapper Meek Mill in his fight with extensive probation and harsh sentencing practices.

Kaepernick joins the ranks of celebrities using their platforms to speak out against Meek Mill’s two-to-four-year prison sentence. Jay-Z used a recent stop on his 4:44 tour and an op-ed piece in the New York Times in support of the rapper and what many perceive to be an unfair and extremely excessive sentence.

Kaepernick also took to his Twitter account to post an update on how Mill is doing and offer a few details on their conversation:

Spoke to Meek Mill & he wanted ppl to know regardless of his unjust situation, he’s in good spirits & humbled by the support the people have shown him. We'll continue to fight against the harsh sentencing practices that have affected Meek & millions of other POC for generations. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) November 20, 2017

At press time, there have been no new developments about Meek Mill’s case or when/if he will be released from jail.

