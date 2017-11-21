Concert Review: One Man. One Mic. One Message: Kill Jay-Z

Jay-Z descended upon the Little Caesars Arena with just one message: Kill Jay-Z. The metaphoric song off his platinum album “4:44” was the perfect introduction to allowing him to introduce himself as a “here to stay” icon. The play on words in the lyrics of “Kill Jay-Z” epitomized the growth and vulnerability of the artist and man, he came to Detroit to “kill” or “slay “as wifey Bey would say.

Donned in nothing but jeans, the occasional hoodie change, and a mic. Jay owned his one-man octagon stage that elevated and expanded in rhythm based upon the mood of the songs he performed. ,

Jay-Z’s 4:44 tour took fans on the evolution of Hov, flowing in and out of hits, from tour title track, “4:44” to “On The Next One” then back again with “The Story of O.J.” With one of the most inspiring moments being his plea to and encouragement to the black people in the audience for more unity because we are black excellence.

In proper production fashion Hov closed the show in the midst of lights to “Ecore” and dropped the mic as he exited the stage through the crowd with high fives along the way. As I said before, Jay-Z is here to evolve and stay.

