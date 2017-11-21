Detroit ON launches mobile food and resources drive

As many prepare to host and serve delicious holiday meals and gather with loved ones, there are many people among us who may not get a chance to consume a hot meal and lack the resources to improve their quality of life.

The Detroit Or Nothing (ON) Project is teaming up with local residents and small businesses, including a party bus for transporting holiday dinners, care packages, and vital resources to those in need.

The bus will depart at 10 a.m. from Rosa Parks Transit Center and return at approximately noon.

Here are a few ways to participate:

-Volunteer – People who are willing to prepare meals to be served hot on Thanksgiving morning, and resource bags to be packed and passed out to families and those in need.

-Donate supplies- Supplies needed includes, oral hygiene products, hand sanitizer and lotion, soap, shampoo, feminine hygiene products, socks, gloves, scarves and hats.

-Sponsor a family- Donate funds to cover costs of meal and resource bag.

All donations will be accepted until Wednesday, Nov. 22

.

Items can be dropped off at the following locations:

-Planet Earth’s Green House- 3446 Fenkell, 11am-4pm, Mon- Wed

-SER Metro-Detroit- 5200 Stecker, 10am-4 pm, Mon-Wed

-Motor City Woman -16000 W NINE MILE RD STE 507 Southfield, noon- 4pm

-People’s Bakery- 2765 S Fort st-10am-4pm

Special thank you to Rashida, The Glam Doctor, Ebony Cochran- Blackwood Cares, Camille L. Gavins, Alley and Eye, Bigger Styles Brands and Views Bar and Grill, Studio Detroit and Nick’s Chips.

If you or someone you know would like to donate or volunteer please contact info@detroitornothing.com or tjackson@michronicle.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: