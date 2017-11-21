Google Detroit

Official Google Statement:

“Google has officially signed a lease for new office space on East Henry Street alongside the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The city of Detroit has a rich history of culture and innovation, and we’re excited to be a part of its world class talent and world class companies.

Our new space will not only provide room for future growth, but will also give us the opportunity to contribute to the dynamic economic and community activity happening in Detroit .” – Danielle Russell and Guy Schueller, Co-Site Leads for Google Birmingham

Official Ilitch Holdings statement:

“This exciting move by Google is another clear sign that, in The District Detroit, we’re building one of the best and most exciting places to live, work and play in the entire region. Google joins other world-class organizations like the Detroit Pistons, the Detroit Red Wings, the Detroit Tigers, Olympia Entertainment, 313 Presents, the Mike Ilitch School of Business at Wayne State University, Little Caesars Pizza and others who are bringing new development, jobs and innovation to this critical area in our community.

We welcome Google as the first of many new tenants expected to join The District Detroit in office, retail and residential developments.” – Christopher Ilitch, President and CEO of Ilitch Holdings, Inc.

On background:

● The address for the Detroit office: 52 East Henry St. Detroit, MI 48201

● Exact square footage: 29,178 sq. ft.

● Occupancy upon move in: Over 100 employees

● Current employee count in Michigan: Over 600 employees across offices in Ann Arbor and

Birmingham

● Once the interior design and construction is complete, the office will be home to media sales and technical support Googlers currently working out of our Birmingham location.

● Estimated move in date: Spring 2018

