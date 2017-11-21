Holiday Marketplace Experience in Detroit Showcases Local Women Entrepreneurs

The Michigan Women’s Foundation (MWF), a non-profit organization that for 30 years has been working to achieve social and economic equality for Michigan’s women and girls, is hosting its annual Holiday Marketplace Experience on Nov. 28, 2017 at The Eastern in Detroit, to showcase and support women entrepreneurs.

Michigan Women’s Foundation Holiday Marketplace Experience

Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017; 5- 9 p.m.

The Eastern – 3434 Russell St. in Detroit

Just some of the featured vendors include: Bags to Butterflies, Busted Bra Shop, City Girl Soap, Detroit Fiber Works, Drizzle Dreams, Thumbprint Artifacts, Knit So Fabulous, Love Travels Imports, Lush Yummies Pie Company, Modern Made, Mutual Adoration, My Sister’s Jewelry, Natural Works Hair, Olive Seed, PersoNality Plus Handbags and More, Rebel Nell, The Lip Bar, The Traveling Pants Company, and many more…

Admission is FREE and attendees are invited to celebrate the season with shopping, a fashion show, music from A DJ Called Rhonda, cash bar with specialty cocktails and complimentary light bites from culinary entrepreneurs.

