Life Alliance Connection to host Inaugural Black Friday Holiday Shopping Expo at the Garden Theater

Life Connect Alliance in partnership with We Universe and Dollar $ense Task Force to host the inaugural Black Friday Holiday Shopping Expo on November 24 at the Garden Theater in Detroit from 10am- 7pm. The expo, hosted by Melody Fresh of the Fresher Brand, will feature 50 food and retail vendors, workshops, healthy cooking demonstrations, live entertainment and more. Offering more than just an opportunity to shop, the Black Friday Holiday Shopping Expo will provide a platform for both local small businesses and consumers to learn about financial literacy through a series of workshops and networking opportunities.

Workshops include:

Attracting Your Dream Customer with Inbound Marketing with Marci Be

Cooking with Believe It’s Vegan

Cooperative Economics: Building Wealth Within Our Communities

Everyday Couponing

Millennial Money Magnets (Youth Entrepreneurship)

Early bird tickets are $1 and slightly higher at the door. Retail vendor tables are $150. Food vendor tables are $200. Special vendor rates are available for youth entrepreneurs.

For more information on vendor registration, contact Kiava Stewarr of Business Sitters, LLC at 313-685-1136.

Tickets can also be purchased online by visiting BlackFridayHolidayShoppingExpo.Eventbrite.com.

