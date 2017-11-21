Olympia Development awards $56M+ in contracts to Detroit businesses for Little Caesars World Headquarters construction

Detroit-based businesses are leading the way in construction of the city’s first newly-built corporate headquarters in more than a decade.

As of September 2017, more than $56 million in contracts for the Little Caesars world headquarters campus expansion have been awarded to Detroit-based businesses. This amount represents nearly 69 percent of the total $86 million awarded for this project so far.

“It’s incredibly important that this new headquarters helps to grow our business, but also that it creates jobs and opportunities for Detroit’s construction workforce,” said Ilitch Holdings President and CEO Christopher Ilitch. “As Little Caesars expands in size, we remain committed to reinvesting in the city of Detroit.”

Contractors working to build the new headquarters include Detroit-based Midwest Steel, Blaze Contracting, Ben Washington and Sons Plumbing, Great Lakes Mechanical and Denn Co., a Detroit-based carpentry contractor.

Other Detroit-based businesses helping to oversee the headquarters expansion include SmithGroupJJR and Brinker-Christman, which brings together Detroit-based L.S. Brinker and Christman Construction.

Twenty-seven years after moving its headquarters from the suburbs to Detroit’s Fox Office Center in the heart of downtown, Little Caesars is more than doubling the size of its current campus in Detroit to accommodate the company’s rapid global growth and hiring.

“We’re very excited to support so many Detroiters through the construction of our new headquarters,” said Little Caesars President and CEO David Scrivano. “Our goal is to not only transform this area of the city but to make an impact on the lives of the people who live and work here.”

The expanded 235,000 square foot, nine-story Little Caesars world headquarters campus expansion will feature a one-of-kind façade made up of 14-foot tall pizza-shaped glass pieces.

Located along Columbia Street between the historic Fox Theatre and The Fillmore Detroit, the headquarters will also boast an open-air, glass-covered terrace; collaborative workspaces; a fitness center; along with retail shops and restaurants at street level.

Upon its debut, the newly-expanded headquarters will become the home for thousands of Little Caesars employees, franchisees and suppliers from across the world. There, they will receive world-class training and learn about innovative ideas.

This state-of-the-art headquarters campus will provide a collaborative workspace that will help the company continue to attract, train and retain the top talent and franchisees needed to continue its rapid growth and better serve customers around the world.

