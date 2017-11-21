Rihanna, Kim Kardashian And More Speak Out On #FreeCyntoiaBrown And Child Abuse

A wave of attention is being brought to Cyntoia Brown, who is currently serving a life prison sentence in Tennessee for the murder of Johnny Allen.

Allen solicited Brown as a child sex slave when she was just 16 years old back in 2004. When they went back to his place, Brown shot and killed Allen after she believed her life was in danger. Brown was charged as an adult for her crime instead of a juvenile, which led to her life prison sentence.

Brown was forced into child sex trafficking at a young age and she is the victim of years of abuse — something her mom and grandmother also endured.

Brown is now 28 and she’s completed her associate’s degree, and she’s now working on her masters while in prison. Folks across social media have been calling for Brown’s release by presenting her case to the Governor and the Parole Board.

Everyone from Rihanna to T.I. has spoken out on Brown’s case. You can swipe through to read what people had to say.

