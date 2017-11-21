Home > Uncategorized

The Internet’s At Stake: Twitter Users Rally Behind Net Neutrality

A huge debate surfaces online.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Leave a comment
Woman with Laptop having problems

Source: valentinrussanov / Getty

On Tuesday, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced a plan that would repeal regulations on Internet providers and give them broader powers. It would undo net neutrality, or the idea that all Internet content — whether from big or small companies — should be treated equally by Internet providers. Under net neutrality, Internet service providers or the government shouldn’t discriminate or charge differently by user, content, website or platform.

The U.S. government currently has regulations protecting net neutrality, but FCC chairman, Ajit Pai, is trying to undo a lot of these rules.  His plan is supposed to go up for a vote at the FCC meeting in Washington on Dec. 14.

You can read more about the plan the FCC is proposing here. Meanwhile, Twitter is already rallying against the plan, hoping to save net neutrality. Swipe through to read what people had to say.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On The Michigan Chronicle:

Michigan Chronicle Best in Black 2017 with host Rickey Smiley is best yet

100 photos Launch gallery

Michigan Chronicle Best in Black 2017 with host Rickey Smiley is best yet

Continue reading The Internet’s At Stake: Twitter Users Rally Behind Net Neutrality

Michigan Chronicle Best in Black 2017 with host Rickey Smiley is best yet

comments – Add Yours



 
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now