Ceasar Mitchell Endorses Mary Norwood for Atlanta Mayor


By ADW Staff
Former mayoral candidate Ceasar Mitchell endorsed Councilwoman Mary Norwood for mayor.

Mitchell finished the general mayoral election in sixth place.

In a joint press conference held Tuesday afternoon, Norwood said the two share many of the same priorities for Atlanta, including expanding affordable housing, improving the city’s partnership with Atlanta Public Schools and reducing traffic congestion by providing more transit options.

“With Ceasar’s help, we are going to manage the great growth that is taking place,” Norwood said. “We are going to be a city as great as its people.”

Mitchell becomes the second council also-ran to endorse a former opponent in the mayor’s race since the general election. Councilman Kwanza Hall, who finished seventh in this month’s election, endorsed Keisha Lance Bottoms last week.

