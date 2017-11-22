Detroit Metropolitan Airport Tips for Holiday Travelers

ACTIVE LOADING & UNLOADING AT THE TERMINAL CURB FRONTS WILL BE STRICTLY ENFORCED.

NEVER leave your vehicle on the arrivals or departures curb unattended. Unattended vehicles will be ticketed and towed.



The curb fronts at both terminals are reserved for active loading and unloading ONLY and can become extremely congested during peak times. Airport Police will be doing their best to move motorists along to prevent traffic backups. Take advantage of the airport’s short term parking at both terminals – $4 for 30 minutes or less, and $6 for up to an hour.



Pre-arrange a meeting location with the traveler you are picking up. In addition to short term parking lots, two complimentary cell phone lots are available at the north and south ends of the airport. Please visit the following link for a map:



metroairport.com/Maps/AreaCampusOverview.aspx.

Know your airline and/or terminal before arriving at the airport. Detroit Metro Airport has two terminals: the McNamara Terminal and the North Terminal. Delta Air Lines, Aeromexico and Air France operate from the McNamara Terminal along with their SkyTeam alliance and code share partners. All other airlines, including charters, operate from the North Terminal. For airline contact information visit: Detroit Metro Airport has two terminals: the McNamara Terminal and the North Terminal. Delta Air Lines, Aeromexico and Air France operate from the McNamara Terminal along with their SkyTeam alliance and code share partners. All other airlines, including charters, operate from the North Terminal. For airline contact information visit: metroairport.com/Airlines.aspx

Arrive early! Everything is easier when you’re not rushing. During the holidays, the airport welcomes a higher percentage of infrequent travelers who may need extra time. It is important to arrive early to avoid the stress of rushing to your flight. As a general rule of thumb, the airport recommends arriving two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight. Allowing extra time will enable you to park, check baggage, proceed through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screening and reach your departure gate.

Don’t wrap gifts before traveling. Packages that are wrapped may need to be opened by TSA, causing disappointment and delays at the screening checkpoints.

Check your bags for prohibited items BEFORE arriving at the airport. Attempting to proceed through TSA screening with prohibited items in your bag will delay the screening process for you and other passengers. To find out what is considered a prohibited item, visit Attempting to proceed through TSA screening with prohibited items in your bag will delay the screening process for you and other passengers. To find out what is considered a prohibited item, visit tsa.gov/travel/travel-tips , and remember prohibited items are more than just weapons. All liquids and gels over 3.4 ounces are prohibited in carry-on baggage.

Arrange for assistance in advance. The Airport Authority and its partners are committed to providing a welcoming and convenient travel experience for all passengers. Travelers who may require additional assistance should advise their airline or TSA ahead of time. More information can be found at The Airport Authority and its partners are committed to providing a welcoming and convenient travel experience for all passengers. Travelers who may require additional assistance should advise their airline or TSA ahead of time. More information can be found at metroairport.com/Accessibility.aspx or by calling TSA Cares: 855-787-2227.

Expedited screening programs are available. The Airport Authority encourages travelers concerned about the possibility of longer TSA or Customs screening lines to sign up for a trusted traveler program offered by TSA or U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The company, CLEAR, also has a program that saves travelers time. See the links below for more information:

Finally, on behalf of the Airport Authority family, we wish you a safe, healthy and happy holiday season.

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) welcomed more than 34 million passengers in 2016 and is one of the world’s leading air transportation hubs. With service from 13 scheduled passenger airlines, Michigan’s largest airport offers more than 1,100 flights per day to and from more than 140 non-stop destinations on four continents. With two award-winning passenger terminals, six jet runways, and an onsite AAA Four-Diamond Westin Hotel, DTW is among the world’s most efficient, customer friendly and operationally capable airports in North America. DTW is operated by Wayne County Airport Authority, which also operates nearby Willow Run Airport – an important corporate, cargo and general aviation facility. The Airport Authority is entirely self-sustaining and does not receive tax dollars to support airport operations. Visit www.metroairport.com for more information.

