Give the gift of entertainment with 313 Presents’ Cyber sale Nov. 22-29

Buy One, Get One Ticket Deal on Select Shows

(DETROIT – November 22, 2017) – 313 Presents announces its cyber Buy One, Get One ticket offer for select shows taking place at Little Caesars Arena, the Fox Theatre and City Theatre. The promotion begins on Friday, November 24 at 10 a.m. and runs through Wednesday, November 29 at 3 p.m.

Shows participating in the cyber offer include:

· The Illusionists Present Adam Trent at the Fox Theatre (November 30)*

· Cirque Dreams Holidaze at the Fox Theatre (December 1-3)*

· Celtic Thunder “2017 Symphony Tour” at the Fox Theatre (December 6)*

· Neil Berg’s Broadway Holiday at the Fox Theatre (December 10)*

· ‘Twas A Girls Night Before Christmas The Musical at the City Theatre (December 14-17)

· Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis at the Fox Theatre (December 16)*

· Elf The Musical at the Fox Theatre (December 20-24)*

· WWE Live Holiday Tour at Little Caesars Arena (December 27)

· Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party! at the Fox Theatre (January 25 – February 3)

· A Chorus Line at the Fox Theatre (February 17)*

· PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure at the Fox Theatre (March 1-4)

· Junie B. Jones at the City Theatre (March 2-4)

· STOMP at the Fox Theatre (March 16-17)*

· Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music at the Fox Theatre (March 30-31)*

· Celtic Woman “Homecoming” at the Fox Theatre (April 13)

· The Illusionists – Live From Broadway™ at the Fox Theatre (April 27-28)*

· RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles at the Fox Theatre (April 29)*

· Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King and I at the Fox Theatre (May 8-13)*

To take advantage of the offer, customers must use the promo code “GIFT” at www.313presents.com/BlackFriday. The offer is valid on select price levels and performances and is not valid on previously purchased tickets. Some restrictions and fees may apply. *Shows are part of the Fifth Third Bank Fox Theatre Series.

