Home

Huh: There’s A Town In Germany Physically Splitting Apart As We Speak

Science don't play.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Leave a comment

The long hours has gotten to him

Source: PeopleImages / Getty


A town in south-west Germany is going through some serious issues.

According to a YouTube clip, Staufen is literally splitting apart, with huge cracks running through buildings and everything. Apparently, the government was boring into the area for geothermic energy, but the groundwater combined with a layer of anhydrite to form gypsum. All of this expanded making the ground bulge and causing the buildings to reach crack-mode. According to the video, there’s eight other towns with similar problems!

You can find out more about the intense situation below, and hope this never happens to your city!


 

Also On The Michigan Chronicle:

Michigan Chronicle Best in Black 2017 with host Rickey Smiley is best yet

100 photos Launch gallery

Michigan Chronicle Best in Black 2017 with host Rickey Smiley is best yet

Continue reading Huh: There’s A Town In Germany Physically Splitting Apart As We Speak

Michigan Chronicle Best in Black 2017 with host Rickey Smiley is best yet

comments – Add Yours



 
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now