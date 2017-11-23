Home

Can You Guess The Most Popular Side Dish By Region?

You might be surprised.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Leave a comment

Traditional Christmas Duck Holiday Dinner

Source: GMVozd / Getty


Everyone has their favorite side dish. Whether it’s macaroni and cheese, candied yams, or greens, there’s one food item folks just can’t go without for a big meal.

Well according to the state of California, they can’t live without salad — or at least, so says a survey that was held back in 2015. Salad wasn’t just the most consumed side dish in California, but the whole western hemisphere. You can check out the results for Cali and other states below.

Twitter definitely had some thoughts on the survey. Swipe through to read what people had to say.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On The Michigan Chronicle:

Michigan Chronicle Best in Black 2017 with host Rickey Smiley is best yet

100 photos Launch gallery

Michigan Chronicle Best in Black 2017 with host Rickey Smiley is best yet

Continue reading Can You Guess The Most Popular Side Dish By Region?

Michigan Chronicle Best in Black 2017 with host Rickey Smiley is best yet

comments – Add Yours



 
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now