LeaveMaliaAlone: Folks Came Together On Twitter To Defend Malia Obama Over Viral Smoking Video

Malia Obama had that the Internet in a frenzy over the weekend after a video of her blowing smoke rings in a bathroom went viral.

#MaliaObama seen puffing smoke. Your Thoughts on this? A post shared by HipTv (@officialhiptv) on Nov 24, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

The random clip of the 19-year old Harvard student sparked outrage for some:

I think it's legit to criticize Malia Obama for smoking. I started as a teenager to be "cool." Highly addictive so took a while to finally quit. Regret ever starting. — Emily Miller (@EmilyMiller) November 25, 2017

Why would we leave Malia Obama alone.. she is not a child anymore.. she’s out in public smoking dope and getting drunk and hanging on guys.. we’re not going to stop talking about her… PERIOD! https://t.co/toHyy2EwKe — 'GITMO' BAMA 🎗 (@President1Trump) November 24, 2017

While others are coming to her defense and calling for the teen to be allowed more privacy:

Let Malia live. — COMMON (@common) November 24, 2017

Malia Obama should be allowed the same privacy as her school aged peers. She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF limits. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 24, 2017

