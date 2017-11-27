Former Detroit judge pens gripping memoir

Former 36th District Court Chief Judge Marylin E. Atkins shares her life story of triumphing against the odds over rejection by birth family, abuse by adoptive mother and boyfriend, and struggle for acceptance.

When baby Rosemary was born in 1946 to an Italian teen and a married black man, then placed in a Detroit foster home, her fate could have turned tragic. She was adopted, but suffered abuse by her mother and later by a teenaged boyfriend. This inspired Marylin Bowman’s fierce independence and determination to pioneer her own way in the world. At age 19, she did just that, by marrying former Roman Catholic priest Thomas Lee Atkins who was 44 years old and white. Banished to hell by a bishop, they were scorned by family for defying the racial, religious, and romantic conventions of 1966. But their unconventional union enabled Marylin to ultimately become an attorney, and later chief judge of Detroit’s 36th District Court.

Atkin’s chronicles her gripping life story in The Triumph of Rosemary: A Memoir by Judge Marylin E. Atkins.

“My birth mother’s family rejected me, and my abusive, adoptive mother told me that I’d never become anything in life,” says Judge Atkins, 71, who lives in Detroit and retired in 2012. “My story is a testament to believing in yourself and doing what you think is right, even when people in power say you’re wrong or won’t succeed.”

Many said her unusual marriage would not last 24 hours, it thrived for 24 years until her husband passed.

Together they defied the conventions of the racially turbulent 1960s, as interracial marriage was illegal in 16 states when they wed. Six months later, on June 12, 1967, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down laws banning interracial marriage. Now, Judge Atkins’ book marks the 50th anniversary of the Loving v. Virginia decision.

“For people who ask, ‘What about the children?’ of mixed-race unions, I want to say that our children are very successful,” says Judge Atkins, whose daughters, Elizabeth Ann Atkins and Catherine M. Atkins Greenspan, co-created Two Sisters Writing & Publishing.

“I am so proud that my daughters’ company is publishing my book, which I wrote myself,” Judge Atkins told 100 friends, family members, and colleagues at a recent book signing reception in the Detroit home of Dr. Lorna Thomas.

For the Atkins women, writing and publishing are a family affair. The trio may be the first mother and two daughters to simultaneously release their own books, all published by the daughters’ company.

Elizabeth is best known for her novels White Chocolate, Dark Secret and Twilight with Billy Dee Williams. Catherine just released a young adult series about a biracial girl: I Heard Your Mom’s Black, Veronica Talks to Boys and Race Home, Veronica.

They also write biographies for fascinating people as Atkins & Greenspan Writing.

“My daughters have been encouraging me to write my book for years,” says Judge Atkins, who earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law and a bachelor’s in psychology from Saginaw Valley State University. “I finally sat down last year to write, and the memories just poured out in vivid detail. Now I want people of every age to read my story and believe that no matter how difficult their life circumstances might be, they can beat the odds like I did. My life shows that vision, determination and hard work, plus family teamwork, are the keys to success.”

The judge enjoys exercising, playing the piano, doing carpentry, relaxing with friends, and baking banana-nut-raisin bread that she delivers to her friends, family and others.

Atkins was recently the featured speaker at “Life Night” with a book signing at an empowering discussion for women only, about overcoming abuse and triumphing over adversities.

“The Triumph of Rosemary: A Memoir by Judge Marylin E. Atkins” is available at amazon.com.

