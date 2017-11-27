Home

APEX Museum Welcomes Lauren Tate Baeza as the new Museum Director


By ADW Staff
The APEX Museum is pleased to welcome Lauren Tate Baeza as the new Museum Director. A native of Atlanta, Baeza returns as a recent alumna of UCLA’s African Studies Graduate Program. She holds a Master of Arts in African Studies and received her BA in African and African-American Cultural Studies from Cal State University, Northridge. Her goal is to transform The APEX into a community center that, along with exhibiting art and history, features more frequent programming and events, and hosts critical public discussions on contemporary issues.

