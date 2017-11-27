Little Caesars feeds families with donation to Forgotten Harvest

This holiday season, Little Caesars, home of the HOT-N-READY® Pizza, is teaming up with Forgotten Harvest to make sure no family in southeast Michigan goes hungry.

Little Caesars stores in southeastern Michigan have just announced a $30,000 contribution to Forgotten Harvest. On top of this initial donation, customers who donate $1 to Forgotten Harvest in store at participating Little Caesars locations will receive a voucher for one free order of Crazy Bread® with their next pizza purchase as a thank you. The donation campaign will begin Monday, November 27, and run through Monday, December 11.

“We’re excited to be supporting Forgotten Harvest this holiday season,” said Chris Richards, local Little Caesars owner and operator. “One in four children face food insecurity in metro Detroit. Forgotten Harvest helps these families year after year, and we’re thrilled to have this opportunity to help.”

“Generous support from wonderful corporations like Little Caesars and their affiliated franchises will help us be certain kids in southeastern Michigan can depend on us to get food to their families,” stated Forgotten Harvest CEO Kirk Mayes.

This offer is valid at all participating Southeast Michigan Little Caesars locations, excluding Comerica Park, Little Caesars Arena or Motor City Casino locations, and cannot be combined with any other offers. Information concerning Forgotten Harvest, including financial, licensing or charitable purposes, may be obtained, without cost, by writing to Forgotten Harvest, 21800 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, MI 48237 or by calling (248) 967-1500.

Oak Park based Forgotten Harvest was formed in 1990 to fight two problems: hunger and waste. Forgotten Harvest “rescued” over 45 million pounds of food last year by collecting surplus prepared and perishable food from over 800 locations, including grocery stores, fruit and vegetable markets, restaurants, caterers, dairies, farmers, wholesale food distributors and other Health Department-approved sources. This donated food, which would otherwise go to waste, is delivered free-of-charge to over 250 emergency food providers in the metro Detroit area. Learn more about Forgotten Harvest and how to help drive hunger from our community at www.forgottenharvest.org.

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars® is the largest carryout-only pizza chain in the United States1. Founded in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world2 with stores in 22 countries and territories worldwide, including in each of the 50 U.S. states.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named “Best Value in America” for ten years in a row3. Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese, dough made fresh daily in the stores and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with more than 58 years of experience in the nearly $135 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

1Largest carry-out only pizza chain in the US – based on net number of stores in 2016

2Third largest pizza chain in the world – based on net number of stores in 2016

3Highest-Rated Chain, “Value for the Money” based on a nationwide survey of national quick-service restaurant consumers conducted by Sandelman & Associates 2007 – 2016.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: