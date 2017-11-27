Home

Shirley Franklin, Peter Aman Endorse Mary Norwood for Atlanta Mayor


By ADW Staff
Leave a comment

A little more than a week away from the mayoral run-off election, Atlanta mayoral candidate Mary Norwood received endorsements from former candidate Peter Aman and former Atlanta mayor Shirley Franklin.

Following Ceasar Mitchell’s endorsement last week, Franklin’s endorsement is Norwood’s most weighted, to date. The former mayor, who has been vocal about her political disagreements with the current mayoral administration, represents a strong Democrat and African-American ally in a city that’s elected black mayors since 1973.

On Tuesday, December 5, 2017, Norwood will face Keisha Lance Bottoms, who has received the endorsements of Mayor Kasim Reed, former Mayor Andrew Young, and former mayoral candidate Kwanza Hall.

 

Also On The Michigan Chronicle:

Michigan Chronicle Best in Black 2017 with host Rickey Smiley is best yet

100 photos Launch gallery

Michigan Chronicle Best in Black 2017 with host Rickey Smiley is best yet

Continue reading Shirley Franklin, Peter Aman Endorse Mary Norwood for Atlanta Mayor

Michigan Chronicle Best in Black 2017 with host Rickey Smiley is best yet

comments – Add Yours



 
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now