Triple the impact on giving Tuesday with United Way brand ambassador Mahogany Jones

United Way for Southeastern Michigan will host a special live event on its Facebook page with its new brand ambassador, artist Mahogany Jones, on Giving Tuesday. To kick off the giving season, the first 100 donors to give $100 or more on that day will receive a commemorative United Way branded S’well bottle to honor the organization’s 100th anniversary. Best yet, AAA The Auto Club Group is this year’s match challenge sponsor. The giving could be three times as nice as AAA has offered to match all donations received up to three times, up to $25,000, beginning at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 28 through Dec. 31, 2017.

During the event, Jones will discuss United Way’s work, take questions, and share how the community can volunteer and get involved. Donors will also have opportunities to make their best gift to leverage AAA’s giving match challenge, which requires a minimum $40 gift. The more you give, the more AAA will match. For example, for a gift of $40 United Way will receive $80; for $60: $180; and for $120: $480.

Earlier this year, Jones become United Way’s official brand ambassador and was featured prominently in the organization’s new brand anthem launched this past summer. She also recently volunteered for United Way’s first every Find your Future: Career Exploration’s Fair, part of the organization’s education work, to introduce ninth-graders to career options to better prepare them for life long before their graduation.

“I teamed up with United Way for Southeastern Michigan to promote their work, because I believe in their vision to make sure that everyone has access to a quality education, good jobs and healthy lifestyles,” Jones said.

To participate in United Way’s ‘Giving Tuesday’ (Nov. 28) event with Mahogany Jones, visit unitedwaysem.org/GivingTuesdayLive or join @UnitedWaySEM on Facebook at noon.

Funds raised from this year’s Giving Tuesday effort will count toward the nonprofit’s 2016-18 Annual Community Giving Campaign to benefit families and individuals in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne Counties.

