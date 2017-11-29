Home

Cardi B Goes Off On United Nations And Libya Slave Trade

Once again, the rapper has no shame in speaking her mind.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
This past week, uproar spread across the Internet when it was revealed that African migrants and refugees were being sold as slaves in Libya.

Everyone from Diddy to Common has spoken out on the news and Card B is definitely not leaving herself out the conversation. She gave a quick explanation as to how such atrocities could happen — including Libya’s fractured government , the United States’ devastating involvement with the country, and the inattention of the United Nations.

Watch Cardi drop politics below.


 

You can go here to find out how you can help the victims of slavery in Libya.

