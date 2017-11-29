Here’s How You Can Help The Victims Of Libya’s Slave Trade

You can help stop trafficking and slavery by donating to development organizations that help refugees (like the United Nations Refugee Agency) or to organizations that work on country-wide aid and development, either in Libya or in the countries from which migrants are fleeing.
According to the IOM, smugglers have previously used Facebook Live to broadcast videos of imprisoned migrants in Libya — and, in particular, to send these videos to migrants’ family members as a way of extorting money for their release. The IOM is asking social media companies to be ban the use of their services for the sharing of these types of videos. You too can help contribute to this advocacy by writing to Facebook to echo the requests of the IOM.
5. Raise awareness among your personal network
Free the Slaves provides a list of recommended ways in which you can spread the word about the issue. Some of these initiatives include sharing educational videos and books on the subject, following and sharing the organization’s social media posts, and encouraging others to donate to anti-slavery organizations and initiatives.