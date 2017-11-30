Home

Jimmy Henchman Found Guilty Of Hiring Hitman To Off 50 Cent’s Friend

The former manager to The Game, Akon and Mike Tyson was already serving two life sentences for other crimes.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Leave a comment

Power

Source: Starz / Starz/Power


James “​Jimmy Henchman” Rosemond was found guilty of four counts of murder-for-hire this week; Each count carries a life sentence.

Rosemond was already serving two life sentences for separate drug and gun convictions. Still, he and his lawyers were fighting to prove that  he didn’t order a hit on Lowell “Lodi Mack” Fletcher in 2009.

Rosemond claims that he hired men to scare Fletcher by shooting in his direction. Rosemond wanted payback after his 14-year-old son was roughed up by G-Unit affiliates in connection to 50 Cent’s long-running feud with Rosemond’s former client, The Game.

The New York Post has more details on the trial and verdict.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle:

Michigan Chronicle Best in Black 2017 with host Rickey Smiley is best yet

100 photos Launch gallery

Michigan Chronicle Best in Black 2017 with host Rickey Smiley is best yet

Continue reading Jimmy Henchman Found Guilty Of Hiring Hitman To Off 50 Cent’s Friend

Michigan Chronicle Best in Black 2017 with host Rickey Smiley is best yet

comments – Add Yours



 
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now