Nike Community Store awards grants to local organizations

Nike is proud to announce the latest round of grant recipients for the Nike Community Impact Fund (NCIF), an innovative approach to grant-making that engages committees composed of Nike employees and store athletes to help award grants to nonprofit organizations in the communities where they live and work. The community store in Detroit awarded $50,000 via grants of $5,000 to $10,000 each to seven local organizations focused on getting kids moving through play and sport so they can lead healthier, happier and more successful lives.

The Detroit community store joins community stores in East Los Angeles, New Orleans, Chicago, Ivy City in Washington, D.C., and the Flatbush neighborhood in Brooklyn, N.Y., which collectively have awarded a total of $300,000 in grants to 44 nonprofit organizations and schools in this latest giving cycle, in partnership with CAF America. This is the Detroit community store’s second round of grants supporting local organizations through NCIF. Since its overall launch in 2010, NCIF has awarded 473 nonprofit organizations in the six cities above, along with the Portland Metro region of Oregon, with more than $4.5 million in grants.

“At Nike, we believe kids are made to play and when they do, they’ll do better in life – from the playground to the classroom,” said Caitlin Morris, General Manager of Nike Community Impact. “We are honored to support grassroots organizations making a real difference in Detroit by leveraging the power of sport to invest in the potential of today’s youth.”

Grant Recipients Are Committed to Preparing Kids for Future Success

At the Barney McCosky Baseball & Basketball League, the NCIF grant will go toward equipment and uniforms for multi-sport activities that allow youth whose family may not be able to pay for traditional league play to find their place in a program that will help them to develop and build safe relationships while learning the basics of the game.

According to Barney McCosky Baseball & Basketball League President Isaac Orton, V, the organization gives youth participants a platform to learn and play organized sports so they can build the skills needed to progress onto high-school and college teams. The program strives to get involved with the whole child, keeping them healthy and positive by providing positive role models and guidance.

Orton points to one of the many kids who has succeeded as the result of the program. “We had one young lady who started with us at the age of six; she later made it onto her high-school basketball team and then got a full-ride scholarship to the local community college. It’s our goal to reach more kids like this by teaching life lessons and preparing them for the real world,” said Orton. “We’ve been constantly growing over the past two years, and this grant will allow us to have the proper equipment and uniforms, while maintaining our practice fields and gyms, so we can continue to grow the program and reach more kids. We’re thankful to Nike for this grant that will allow us to continue to support these efforts.”

Applications for the Detroit Community Store’s next grant cycle will be announced in the spring of 2018.

