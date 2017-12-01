City of Detroit announces street closings for Dec. 2 weekend

The Detroit Department of Public Works announces the following street closings:

· Woodward between Jefferson and Larned will be closed completely beginning Jun. 8, 2017 until further notice for the Spirit of Detroit Plaza, a public space project.

· Park between Montcalm and Columbia will be partially closed from now through Dec. 30, 2017 for façade restoration.

· Woodward between Clifford and Park will be partially closed from now through Dec. 31, 2017 for building renovation.

· Grand River between Griswold and Woodward will be partially closed Jul. 7, 2017 through Jul. 8, 2018 for façade restoration.

· Woodward between Grand River and John R will be partially closed from now through Dec. 31, 2017 for building renovation.

· W Congress between Shelby and Griswold will be partially closed from now through Jun. 8, 2018 for building construction.

· W Lafayette between Cass and Washington will be partially closed from now through May. 14, 2018 for building renovation.

· Shelby between Fort and Lafayette will be partially closed from now through Dec. 24, 2017 for building renovation.

· Griswold between W. Grand River and John R will have northbound lane and parking lane closed from now through Mar. 1, 2018 for building renovation. However, one lane in each direction will be maintained.

Griswold between Michigan and State will be partially closed from now through Jan. 1, 2018 for building renovation.

· State between Woodward and Griswold will be partially closed from now through Jan. 1, 2018 for building renovation.

· Temple between Park and Woodward will be closed completely from now through Dec. 17, 2018 for building construction.

· John R between Adams and Broadway will be partially closed from now through Mar. 3, 2018 for building construction.

· John R between Broadway and Farmer will be partially closed from now through Sep. 26, 2018 for building construction.

· Woodward between Gratiot and Grand River will be partially closed from Dec. 1, 2017 through Dec. 31, 2022 for the Hudson’s site redevelopment.

· Gratiot between Farmer and Woodward will be closed completely from Dec. 1, 2017 through Dec. 31, 2022 for the Hudson’s site redevelopment.

· Grand River between Woodward and Farmer will be partially closed from Dec. 1, 2017 through Dec. 31, 2022 for the Hudson’s site redevelopment.

· Farmer between Grand River and Gratiot will be closed completely from Dec. 1, 2017 through Dec. 31, 2022 for the Hudson’s site redevelopment.

· W Grand Blvd between Cass and Park will be partially closed from now through Nov. 10, 2018 for building construction.

· Temple between Park and Woodward will be partially closed from now through Dec. 16, 2017 for building renovation.

· Temple between Cass and Park will be closed completely from now through Aug. 7, 2018 for site work.

· Park between Temple and Sproat will be closed completely from now through Aug. 7, 2018 for site work.

· Selden between Cass and Second will be partially closed from now through Dec. 12, 2017 for building renovation.

· Third at W Grand Blvd will be partially closed from now through Nov. 10, 2018 for building construction.

Alfred between John R and Brush will be closed completely from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

Alfred w/o John R will be closed completely from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development

· Division between Brush and Beaubien will be closed completely from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

· John R between Adelaide and Edmund will be partially closed from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

· Brush between Adelaide and Edmund will be partially closed from now through Jun. 30, 2019 for mixed use development.

· Southbound I-75 between Rosa Parks Blvd and Springwells will be partially closed from now through Nov. 30, 2018. (MDOT)

· West Grand Blvd. at I-96 will be closed completely from now through Dec. 4, 2017 for bridge repair. (MDOT)

· Eastbound and westbound I-96 at W Grand Blvd. will be partially closed from now through Dec. 4, 2017 for a lane closure. (MDOT)

· Fort St between 18th and 23rd will be partially closed from now through Dec. 6, 2017 for a lane closure. (MDOT)

· Fort St at Rosa Parks Blvd will be partially closed from now through Dec. 6, 2017 for a lane closure. (MDOT)

· Davison between Livernois and Linwood will be partially closed from now through Dec. 6, 2017 for a lane closure. (MDOT)

· Southbound M-10 ramp to northbound I-75 will be closed completely Dec. 2, 2017 for a ramp closure from 9:30AM to 1:30PM. (MDOT)

· Northbound M-10 ramp to eastbound I-94 will be closed completely from Dec. 1, 2017 through Dec. 15, 2017 for a ramp closure. (MDOT)

· Southbound I-75 ramp to westbound I-94 will be closed completely from now through Dec. 15, 2017 for a ramp closure. (MDOT)

· Northbound I-75 ramp to westbound I-94 will be closed completely from now through Dec. 15, 2017 for a ramp closure. (MDOT)

