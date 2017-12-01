PartyNextDoor at Little Caesars Arena

If you haven’t heard of PartyNextDoor, chances are you have heard his music more times than you may think. Hailing from Canada, PartyNextDoor, or PND, is becoming one of the most sought-after songwriters and producers in the music industry. He has penned hit songs for artist like Drake, DJ Khalid, Usher and Rihanna, whose song “Work” gave PND his first number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

While receiving recognition for his songwriting, he has also established a name for himself as a successful R&B singer and rapper.

Signing to Drake’s OVO Sound record label in 2013, PND has since released two albums, numerous singles and a series of mixtapes and EPs. Known for his “freestyle”-like way of singing, his relaxed melodic sound and strategic placement of catchphrases, he has become a competitive force in popular R&B.

Much of PND’s music is inspired by the initial raw emotions one feels during different phases of relationships. His “in my feelings” type lyrics became popular with his fans. Songs like his 2017 Grammy-nominated single “Come and See Me” that unveils the reality of a frustrated woman and her distancing boyfriend at a crossroads.

Or 2014’s “Recognize” which finds PND ready to end his playboy ways for the affection of someone new. With the exposure and media coverage of his bestselling singles, PND has had the opportunity to embark on several national concert tours.

Recently, PartyNextDoor took the Little Caesars Arena stage as a featured guest on the Hopeless Fountain Kingdom tour, headlined by pop singer Halsey. The crowd witnessed him performing a 35- minute set that included songs pulled from his latest EP, “Seven Days,” and popular tracks from past projects.

PartyNextDoor’s dedication to his career gives him little time to rest. In February of 2018, he will travel to Europe to headline his Infinity tour.

