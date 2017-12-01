“UNAPOLOGETIC” Swipe Right: Dating Apps Are Not The Only Option

We’re now into the holiday season. You read my last column, so you know how to handle your family, but what about your own thoughts? You’re home alone on vacation with a drink in hand when Netflix interrupts “Stranger Things” to ask, “Are you still watching?” First of all, Netflix, you’re rude. Yes, I’m still watching four episodes later. Stop judging me.

You could easily end your troubles by getting up and going on a date. But in 2017, the dating scene can be as superficial as Instagram models, and that’s scary. Everyone is either sliding into DMs on GroupMe or Instagram or signing up for online dating. This is cool if that’s your thing, it’s just not for me.

I hate to say it, but there is a stigma that women who online date are desperate. Don’t get me wrong, I have nothing against anyone who is on Tinder, Soul Swipe or Bumble. I know several people who married someone they met online. I just so happen to know more people who have been catfished. The only catfish I need in my life is deep-fried in cornmeal and served with hot sauce. Sorry, not sorry.

So where are those who don’t want to online date supposed to go to meet new people?

1) Anywhere that’s not on your couch. I know binge-watching the new season of “House of Cards” is more exciting than small talk with a stranger, but seriously, are you dating Netflix or naw?

2) Find the local young professionals network and attend their events. It’s a great way to meet people especially if you’re new to the area.

3) Utilize Facebook for more than trolling in people’s comments. The events section is useful when looking for something to do in your area.

4)Visit places that peak your interests. If you love spoken word, go to a poetry night. Why not even perform?

5) Hang out with your coworkers. They meddle just as much as your family and are always trying to play matchmaker.

What’s important is that you jump back into the dating scene with an open mind. Eliminate your expectations and go with the flow. Organic connections are powerful. Don’t be so distracted by what you want to happen that you’re not embracing the moment. Everything will play out how it’s supposed to if you let it.

