Malcolm X’s Daughters Are Releasing A Clothing Line In His Honor

On 2007’s Graduation, Kanye West spit, “I’m like a fly Malcolm X, buy any jeans necessary.”

It probably not possible to get everyone as clean as Detroit Red was in his heyday, but now we can all honor his incredible legacy thanks to a new clothing line his daughters are launching.

Malcolm X’s daughters launch a new clothing line honoring their late father https://t.co/UYB7od7OaU (via @LiveCivil) pic.twitter.com/DmWxcv0yio — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) December 1, 2017

LivingCivil.com reports:

The daughters of human rights activist Malcolm X are working hard to make the Malcolm X Legacy clothing line. Qubilah Shabazz, Ilyasah Shabazz, Attallah Shabazz, Malikah Shabazz, Malaak Shabazz and Gamilah Lumumba Shabazz recently partnered with technology company Hingeto to create and develop the clothing line and online store which has already gained the support of Colin Kaepernick.

The collection will honor Malcolm X’s 12 principles: unity, human rights, self-sacrifice, spirituality, self-determination, education, economic independence, self defense, anti-racism, cultural pride, restoration and justice.

